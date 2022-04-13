Couple in their 70s to walk 1,000 miles for GHITA
Septuagenarians Robert (Bobby) and Ana Maria Gomez will leave the Rock on Sunday morning marking the start of their epic 1,000 miles (1,609km) walk from Gibraltar to the north of Spain in a bid to raise funds for GHITA. The 1,000 mile walk is from Gibraltar to Santiago de Compostela and following on to the...
