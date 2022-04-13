Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Couple in their 70s to walk 1,000 miles for GHITA

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
13th April 2022

Septuagenarians Robert (Bobby) and Ana Maria Gomez will leave the Rock on Sunday morning marking the start of their epic 1,000 miles (1,609km) walk from Gibraltar to the north of Spain in a bid to raise funds for GHITA. The 1,000 mile walk is from Gibraltar to Santiago de Compostela and following on to the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

GHA to change prescription policy with estimated £4.3m savings

Tue 12th Apr, 2022

Local News

Residential building proposed in place of Devil’s Tower Road warehouses

Fri 8th Apr, 2022

Local News

DSS staff vacate offices over safety concerns

Mon 11th Apr, 2022

Local News

GHA warns of flu outbreak in hospital ward and community

Tue 12th Apr, 2022

Local News

GHA introduces changes to telephone systems

Wed 13th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa needed a comeback against Glacis to keep their chase at the top still open

12th April 2022

Sports
Bruno’s leapfrog St Joseph into third place

12th April 2022

Features
Almost 70, Beryl retires from John Mackintosh Hall Library

12th April 2022

Sports
Gibraltar U16s in Malta for development tournament

12th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022