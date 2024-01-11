Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Court dissects ‘really badly drafted’ e-scooter legislation

Archive image of a person on an e-scooter. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Peralta
10th January 2024

Gibraltar’s e-scooter legislation is “really badly drafted”, Chief Justice Anthony Dudley said on Wednesday, as an appeal in the Supreme Court questioned how people convicted of drink driving on an e-scooter could be disqualified from driving cars and motorbikes, but not e-scooters themselves. The appeal was lodged by lawyer Charles Bonfante on behalf of his...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Cross-border business and worker groups call for ‘end to post-Brexit uncertainty’

Wed 10th Jan, 2024

Local News

Local teacher heads Dubai school’s sustainability programme and attends COP28

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Local News

Passengers left stranded as stormy weather disrupts flights and impacts radar

Tue 9th Jan, 2024

Local News

Court dissects ‘really badly drafted’ e-scooter legislation

Wed 10th Jan, 2024

Local News

Weather advisory for heavy rain

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Cross-border business and worker groups call for ‘end to post-Brexit uncertainty’

10th January 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#ChaiWithPriya: Eloise’s story from diagnosis to recovery

10th January 2024

Features
ART COLLECTORS From collector to broker

10th January 2024

Local News
GBC to launch 60th anniversary exhibition tonight

9th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024