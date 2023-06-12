Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Court finds former Commissioner Ian McGrail not guilty of sexual assault

Former police Commissioner Ian McGrail leaving court on Monday after he was acquitted. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
12th June 2023

Former police Commissioner Ian McGrail was on Monday found not guilty of sexual assault after a week-long trial at the Magistrates Court. Mr McGrail had been accused of grabbing the left buttock of a female police officer in the summer of 2018 but from the outset had vehemently denied the charge. He earlier told the...

