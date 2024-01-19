Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local News

Court finds RGP officers unlawfully detained man before searching his house

By Gabriella Peralta
19th January 2024

A man stopped by five police drug squad officers outside his home as they were poised to execute a search warrant will be awarded damages for “technical assault and false imprisonment” after the Supreme Court found he had been unlawfully detained. The case was brought to court after the claimant sought damages for personal injury...

