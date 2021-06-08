Court hears from grieving family as inquest considers young man’s tragic death
A grieving family voiced deep concern about the care provided to people suffering from mental health illness during an inquest into their son’s death this week. The court heard from the family and friends of Alfred Louis Balban, 35, who was described as a kind, funny, “gentle gentleman” and a lover of animals and plants....
