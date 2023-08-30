Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Court hears plight of Syrian migrant who ended up in Catalan Bay

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
30th August 2023

A Syrian migrant who paid a “businessman” €1,300 to be smuggled into Europe ended up on Catalan Bay earlier this month after floating at sea for over six hours, the Magistrates’ Court heard. Saad Alai, 37, pleaded guilty to one charge of being in Gibraltar without a valid permit. The court heard how Alai was...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

As population density changes, bus routes need a revamp

Tue 29th Aug, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Toward a new future-proof economy

Tue 29th Aug, 2023

UK/Spain News

Investigation launched after ‘shots’ fired at orca in Strait

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

100% pass rate for Prior Park GCSE students

Thu 24th Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Joseph Alecio wins overall prize in ‘Our Gibraltar’ exhibition

31st August 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#Richard’sRendezvous Summer’s almost over

30th August 2023

Local News
Local man charged with rape

30th August 2023

Local News
Exchange of protests over incidents at sea ‘should not impact treaty talks’

30th August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023