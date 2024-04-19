Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Apr, 2024

Court of Appeal quashes ‘unlawful killing’ verdict in fatal collision inquest

By Brian Reyes
19th April 2024

The Court of Appeal has quashed the verdict in a Coroner’s inquest that found two Spanish nationals were unlawfully killed in a fatal collision in Spanish waters in March 2020 between a police vessel and a rigid-hulled inflatable boat. In delivering its ruling on Friday, the court said the interests of justice required that a...

