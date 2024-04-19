Court of Appeal quashes ‘unlawful killing’ verdict in fatal collision inquest
The Court of Appeal has quashed the verdict in a Coroner’s inquest that found two Spanish nationals were unlawfully killed in a fatal collision in Spanish waters in March 2020 between a police vessel and a rigid-hulled inflatable boat. In delivering its ruling on Friday, the court said the interests of justice required that a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here