Tue 1st Apr, 2025

Local News

Court reduces record £118,000 tobacco fine to £20,500

By Brian Reyes
1st April 2025

A man who was fined a record £118,000 for tobacco offences has had the penalty reduced to £20,500 by the Magistrates Court, after a Supreme Court judge found it was unfair. Pedro Gomez Arroyo was fined in April 2021 after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of tobacco. At the time, it was described as “the...

Brexit

Gib treaty must safeguard UK sovereignty and military autonomy, Lammy says

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Local News

Works underway to open former Garrison Prison for tourist ‘dungeon experience’

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Local News

New and improved bus stops introduced across Gibraltar

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Local News

Draft legislation proposes tobacco ban for future generations

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

‘Andrew Tate is in the classroom’

Tue 1st Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

