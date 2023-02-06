Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Court refuses permission to challenge inquest finding in 2019 collision death

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
6th February 2023

The widow of a Spanish man who died at sea in 2019 in a collision with a Gibraltar Customs vessel has been refused permission to challenge the outcome of a Coroner’s inquest that found the death was an accident. Alfredo Morodo Gutierrez was crushed when the small boat he was on collided with the Customs...

