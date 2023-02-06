Court refuses permission to challenge inquest finding in 2019 collision death
The widow of a Spanish man who died at sea in 2019 in a collision with a Gibraltar Customs vessel has been refused permission to challenge the outcome of a Coroner’s inquest that found the death was an accident. Alfredo Morodo Gutierrez was crushed when the small boat he was on collided with the Customs...
