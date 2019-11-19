Court rejects appeal in drug case, but highlights prison loneliness
The Court of Appeal has rejected a convicted drug dealer’s bid to appeal her sentence but, in doing so, put a spotlight on the loneliness experienced by many female prisoners serving jail sentences in Gibraltar. Charly Clarke, 47, was convicted last November of supplying nearly seven grams of cocaine and was seeking leave to appeal...
