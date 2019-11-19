Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Court rejects appeal in drug case, but highlights prison loneliness

By Priya Gulraj
19th November 2019

The Court of Appeal has rejected a convicted drug dealer’s bid to appeal her sentence but, in doing so, put a spotlight on the loneliness experienced by many female prisoners serving jail sentences in Gibraltar. Charly Clarke, 47, was convicted last November of supplying nearly seven grams of cocaine and was seeking leave to appeal...

