Court rejects application by migrant hunger striker
A Moroccan migrant who declared a hunger strike in protest at being detained in Windmill Hill had his application to be released from prison until deportation rejected by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday. The hearing was held on condition that the 24-year old broke his hunger strike after some 30 days of refusing food and drink....
