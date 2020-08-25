Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Covid-19 cases drop in the Campo

Photo: Erasmo Fenoy/Europa Sur

By Chronicle Staff
25th August 2020

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Campo has reduced dramatically after 84 people made full recoveries.

This is the first time the number of active cases has reduced since July 20, figures from the Junta reveal.

There are currently 318 active cases in the Campo, with one recovering in hospital.

Since Friday a total of 38 people have tested positive for the virus.

Last week, 42 people contracted the virus in a single day, with 30 cases detected in La Linea.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 820 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Campo.

Of those, 467 individuals have made a full recovery while 35 have died.

Algeciras continues to be the area worst-affected by Covid-19, with 370 confirmed cases.

This is followed by La Linea with 199 cases, San Roque with 80 cases, Tarifa with 78, Los Barrios with 71 cases, Jimena with 16 and Castellar with six cases.

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cortes eyes reopening schools in return to education

Mon 24th Aug, 2020

Local News

National Day programme of celebrations announced

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Local News

Licudi steps down as Minister for Education, remains in Parliament as backbencher

Mon 24th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain ready to send in troops to tackle coronavirus resurgence

25th August 2020

UK/Spain News
Ofqual chief Sally Collier quits after exam results U-turn

25th August 2020

UK/Spain News
Johnson insists schools are safe amid pressure to introduce face mask rules

25th August 2020

UK/Spain News
Google will ‘always pay the tax it is required to pay’, says UK director

25th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020