Covid-19 cases drop in the Campo

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Campo has reduced dramatically after 84 people made full recoveries.

This is the first time the number of active cases has reduced since July 20, figures from the Junta reveal.

There are currently 318 active cases in the Campo, with one recovering in hospital.

Since Friday a total of 38 people have tested positive for the virus.

Last week, 42 people contracted the virus in a single day, with 30 cases detected in La Linea.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 820 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Campo.

Of those, 467 individuals have made a full recovery while 35 have died.

Algeciras continues to be the area worst-affected by Covid-19, with 370 confirmed cases.

This is followed by La Linea with 199 cases, San Roque with 80 cases, Tarifa with 78, Los Barrios with 71 cases, Jimena with 16 and Castellar with six cases.