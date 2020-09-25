Covid-19 cases jump 60% across England

By Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

The estimated number of cases of coronavirus across England has jumped 60% in one week, new data shows.

There were around 9,600 new coronavirus infections per day in England, up on 6,000 the week before, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey.

The survey, which tests thousands of people in English homes whether they have symptoms or not, found an estimated 103,600 people had Covid-19 from September 13 to 19, equating to around one in 500 people.

The ONS said: “The estimate shows the number of infections has increased in recent weeks.

“In recent weeks, there has been clear evidence of an increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in all age groups, with the current rates highest in the 17-to-24 age group.

“There is evidence of higher infection rates in the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, London and North East.”