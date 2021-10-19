Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Covid-19 scam text messages

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2021

The public are advised that if they receive text messages informing of an exemption to undergo quarantine and link to: korona.gov.sk/en, that it is a scam and are to be ignored.

It is recommended that the text message is deleted at the earliest opportunity. Official Covid-19 related text messages, generated in Gibraltar will normally be issued by the GHA and links will not accompany the text message.

If you receive any Covid-19 related text message and in doubt, before opening any link contact 20041818 and ask for advice.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Government seals Eastside deal with TNG Global valued at £330m

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

For sale: One large RGP patrol boat

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

RGP release CCTV images taken prior to suspected murder of Michael Montegriffo

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Brexit

EU’s opening position in Gib treaty talks ‘directly conflicts’ with NYE agreement 'in number of areas'

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Online petition launched amid public shock after Lishman Court of Appeal ruling

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
No. 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Sqn cadet presentations

19th October 2021

Local News
GSD lays responsibility for power outage ‘squarely’ on CM

18th October 2021

Local News
Syrian man jailed for using false passport to board UK flight

18th October 2021

Local News
Online petition launched amid public shock after Lishman Court of Appeal ruling

18th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021