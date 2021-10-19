Covid-19 scam text messages

The public are advised that if they receive text messages informing of an exemption to undergo quarantine and link to: korona.gov.sk/en, that it is a scam and are to be ignored.

It is recommended that the text message is deleted at the earliest opportunity. Official Covid-19 related text messages, generated in Gibraltar will normally be issued by the GHA and links will not accompany the text message.

If you receive any Covid-19 related text message and in doubt, before opening any link contact 20041818 and ask for advice.