Thu 23rd Jul, 2020

Covid-19 scuppers plans for school meals, forcing company into liquidation

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
23rd July 2020

The company that provided hot meals to Gibraltar’s schools has gone into liquidation as a result of the severe disruption to education caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The upheaval prompted the directors of Smart Kitchen’s parent company, Jasama Restaurants Ltd, to take the difficult decision to wind up the business. While schools are expected to...

