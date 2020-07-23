Covid-19 scuppers plans for school meals, forcing company into liquidation
The company that provided hot meals to Gibraltar’s schools has gone into liquidation as a result of the severe disruption to education caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The upheaval prompted the directors of Smart Kitchen’s parent company, Jasama Restaurants Ltd, to take the difficult decision to wind up the business. While schools are expected to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here