Covid-19 vaccine programme rolls out in the Campo
by Maria Jesus Corrales The Covid-19 vaccine campaign rolled out in the Campo yesterday, with 97% of care home Asansull’s service users and professionals becoming among the first in the area to be administered the vaccine. Health workers at the Algeciras-based Punta Europa Hospital have also started receiving the vaccine. Asansull has been earmarked a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here