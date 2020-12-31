Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Covid-19 vaccine programme rolls out in the Campo

Francisca, the first person to receive a jab in La Linea

By Chronicle Staff
30th December 2020

by Maria Jesus Corrales The Covid-19 vaccine campaign rolled out in the Campo yesterday, with 97% of care home Asansull’s service users and professionals becoming among the first in the area to be administered the vaccine. Health workers at the Algeciras-based Punta Europa Hospital have also started receiving the vaccine. Asansull has been earmarked a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

UK has 'political and moral obligation' to secure post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar, Commons told

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

‘Intense’ negotiations as Gib deal edges ‘ever closer’

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Negotiations continue ‘every hour available’ as post-Brexit deal for Gib ‘remarkably close’

Tue 29th Dec, 2020

Local News

Picardo urges negotiators to ‘defeat 300 years of history’ and seal post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar and Campo

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Junta calls for tougher controls at border amid Covid spike

30th December 2020

UK/Spain News
Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine approved in UK for mass rollout

30th December 2020

UK/Spain News
Schools may reopen later than planned to tackle coronavirus cases, say UK experts

29th December 2020

UK/Spain News
More children and young people admitted to hospital for eating disorders

29th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020