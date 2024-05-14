Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th May, 2024

Covid memorial design call out to artists

The Covid-19 drive through test centre witnessed busy peaks earlier this year amid a surge in Omicron cases. Archive image by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
14th May 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Government, is inviting artists to design a memorial, a befitting tribute, to commemorate the members of the Rock’s community who lost their lives to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

This monument will be permanently displayed at Campion Park.

“Artists are encouraged to be creative with their choice of theme and design. They are required to provide a written element to be submitted alongside their design outlining the rationale behind their inspiration,” said a statement from GCS.

“The design will need to consider the location as well as the size, proportions, and limitations of the area.”

“The artist will need to submit a workable design with consideration giving to the materials proposed and the actual build of their creation.”

“Materials will need to be easily sourced and workable within the creation.”

“The artist will need to ensure that their design is original work,” the statement added.

If successful, this design will be created into a full-scale monument that will be displayed in Campion Park.

Entry forms and rules are available from the John Mackintosh Hall reception, the City Hall reception or online on Culture.gi. The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday July 26, 2024.

