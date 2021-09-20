Covid puts question mark over Government’s Development Plan review
The Gibraltar Government is considering pushing back its already-overdue plans to update the Gibraltar Development Plan, citing the need to rein in costs against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. The current Development Plan dates back to 2009 and updated a 1991 document. Ideally though, Development Plans should be re- viewed every 10 years. The...
