Thu 15th Oct, 2020

Covid tests for all as domestic football returns on Friday

By Stephen Ignacio
15th October 2020

By Stephen Ignacio and Gabriella Peralta The return of the Gibraltar National League this Friday evening will come at a cost to the sport after it has been obliged by the authorities to request that all players, technical staff and match officials are tested before they resume competition. This was confirmed by Public Health Director...

