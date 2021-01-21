Covid vaccine a ‘ray of hope’ after difficult year
A local man who has undergone a kidney transplant has described how receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has provided “a ray of hope” after a difficult year. President of Kidney Care Gibraltar, Sunil Chandiramani, is on immune suppressants so that his transplanted kidney is not rejected by his body, but this has meant he is...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here