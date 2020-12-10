Covid vaccines delayed to mid-January, but over 70,000 doses now expected
Gibraltar’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign will be delayed until mid-January, although the Rock will receive more than double the number of doses initially expected to arrive, the Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, has revealed. Gibraltar was initially expecting to receive a first batch of 35,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine before...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here