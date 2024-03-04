Craig at World Athletics
Craig Gill continues to fly the flag for Gibraltar representing Gibraltar Athletics this past week at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.
Craig was to compete in the 60m sprint, finishing with a time of 7.17 seconds.
Gibraltar Athletics is now looking towards its next major event which will see a youth Small States European Athletics track and field event held in Gibraltar in June.
This expected to be the biggest athletics event to be hosted in Gibraltar since the Island Games.