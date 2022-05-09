Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th May, 2022

Sports

Craig Galliano reached the semi finals of Professional Darts Corporation Development Tour in Wigan

By Stephen Ignacio
9th May 2022

Craig Galliano became the first Gibraltarian to reach the semi finals of a PDC Development Tour event this weekend. The young Gibraltar darts talent was to beat Nathan Girvan 5-4 in the quarter finals of set himself up to play Jitse Van Der Wal in the semi-finals. Galliano was defeated 5-1 in the Event Ten...

