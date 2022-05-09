Craig Galliano reached the semi finals of Professional Darts Corporation Development Tour in Wigan
Craig Galliano became the first Gibraltarian to reach the semi finals of a PDC Development Tour event this weekend. The young Gibraltar darts talent was to beat Nathan Girvan 5-4 in the quarter finals of set himself up to play Jitse Van Der Wal in the semi-finals. Galliano was defeated 5-1 in the Event Ten...
