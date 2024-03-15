Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Craig Galliano Secures GDA Joe Goldwin Championship Title

By Stephen Ignacio
15th March 2024

In a thrilling showdown at the GDA (Gibraltar Darts Association) Joe Goldwin (Ranking 4) Championship, Craig Galliano emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle, defeating Nico Bado 6-5 in a nail-biting final match. Galliano’s impressive win not only clinched him the title but also propelled him to the top of the ranking table.
Galliano’s victory was met with hearty congratulations, acknowledging his remarkable achievement on the darts circuit. Nico Bado, his formidable opponent in the final, also earned praise for his exceptional performance throughout the tournament.
Notably, Bado showcased his talent on an international stage, competing in the inaugural four JDC Advanced Tour (AT) events held in Coventry, UK. His stellar weekend included reaching the quarter-finals and semi-finals on Saturday in AT 1 and AT 2 respectively, followed by a final appearance in AT 3 and a last 16 finish in AT 4 on Sunday. Bado’s impressive results secured him the 5th position in the overall ranking, among the finest youth dart players worldwide.
Prior to his departure for the AT events, Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, conveyed Gibraltar’s best wishes to Bado, expressing confidence in his abilities to represent the nation with pride and aiming for personal growth and enjoyment in the experience.
Following Bado’s success, Minister Bruzon took to Facebook to express pride in Gibraltar’s sporting achievements over the weekend. He commended the organizers, Gibraltar Netball, and the GSLA, for the successful staging of the Europe Netball U17’s championship and challenge. Additionally, he praised Bado’s exceptional performance in the JDC Advanced Tour, along with the commendable efforts of Gibraltar boxers who showcased sensational performances at Casino San Roque. Special thanks were extended to Chris Montegriffo for his contributions to the boxing event.
Gibraltar’s sporting prowess continues to shine brightly on both local and international stages, with athletes like Craig Galliano and Nico Bado exemplifying excellence and bringing pride to the nation.

