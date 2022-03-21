Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Craig Gill breaks 60m indoor national record

By Stephen Ignacio
20th March 2022

What has been another frustrating year for athletics track saw another positive emerge this weekend as Gibraltar’s sole representative in the World Athletics Indoor Championships came away with another Gibraltar national record. Youngster Craig Gill, who has benefited from training in the UK whilst in his studies although finishing sixth in the 60m heats recorded...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Two stars tie the knot on the Rock

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spanish lorry drivers bring protest to the border at rush hour

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gibraltarian film editor in BAFTA awards

Wed 16th Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa take the big prize after penalty shoot out against Lynx

20th March 2022

Sports
Michael Kane Gibraltar National Snooker Champion 2022

20th March 2022

Sports
Europa Women's hockey pick up crucial points in first match

20th March 2022

Sports
Shania Robba grabs more awards

20th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022