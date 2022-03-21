Craig Gill breaks 60m indoor national record
What has been another frustrating year for athletics track saw another positive emerge this weekend as Gibraltar’s sole representative in the World Athletics Indoor Championships came away with another Gibraltar national record. Youngster Craig Gill, who has benefited from training in the UK whilst in his studies although finishing sixth in the 60m heats recorded...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here