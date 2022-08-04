Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Aug, 2022

Craig Gill finishes 6th in 200m heat

By Stephen Ignacio
4th August 2022

Gibraltar sprinter Craig Gill finished his season with a sixth place finish in heat one of the commonwealth Games 200m heats finishing ahead of runners from Montserrat and St Helena.
With a time of 22.74 Craig Gill completed his season with a slower time than he had hoped as he looked to beat his personal best which stood at 22.66.
The young athlete, however, entered the competition nursing a hamstring injury picked up during the World Championships in Oregon, making his performances an admirable valiant attempt in trying to provide the best possible times for Gibraltar whilst at risk of further injury.

