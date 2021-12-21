CRC at 15th Abierto de Andalucía
Calpe participated with their junior squad at the 15th abierto internacional de Andalucía on the 18th and 19th of December, held in Seville,Spain. This event received a record response this year with 990 participants registered belonging to 42 rowing clubs from across the Iberian peninsula. The very high standard at this event was a stern...
