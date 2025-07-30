CRC medal again at British Rowing Club Championships

The British Rowing Club Championships were held this year at the National Water Sports Centre, Nottingham from Friday, 18th to Monday, 21st July 2025. Calpe Rowing Club (CRC) took a squad of 12 rowers to compete in various categories, this year suffering the absence of established team member Sophie Lines, who has been attending GB U19 trials therefore unable to attend.

This edition of the British championships had a notably high turnout making it the largest on record. The standard of competition was extremely high on all days, with up to 90 competitors per event. Rowers raced up to three times a day, with 6 lane finals ranging from top end “A” finals down to “F”; with any slower crews being omitted from any further racing. All races from Friday to Sunday were along 2km, with Mondays J14/J15 races run along a shorter 1km course.

The competitors faced typical British weather conditions, using sunscreen and waterproofs in equal measure while keeping a weary eye on the possibility of lightning delaying or totally halting procedures. Mercifully the wind conditions were much calmer than last years editions allowing for fast times and closely contested races throughout the weekend.

On the sunny Friday, Siena Lee competed in the adult club single scull event. Although still a junior, Siena aimed to test herself at a higher level. Placing 14th in her time trial, she made the C Final in which she placed fourth, with an eye on her junior race the following day.

Stan Bielanowicz was up next in the very competitive U18 open single scull event. He place 21st in the time trial leading to a D final in which he brutally drove through his opposition to a first place finish.

In the senior Open Championship lightweight single scull, Thomas Zammitt had a measured but sharp time trial to place 9th and claim CRC’s first A/B semi final race. Still building experience in his first senior year- Tom came 5th in the A/B final, and subsequently 4th in the B final following a very tight race with less than 2 seconds separating 2nd from 4th. Calpes first top ten placing.

Next up were Mika Zammitt and Maia Norton in the JW18 pair race, frustratingly missing out on an AB semi final by two seconds after misjudging the finish line. In the C final Mika and Maia placed 4th in another tight finish with only 1.5 seconds separating 2nd and 4th places.

Finally Sofia Charrington and Katie Zammitt in the JW16 pair made a statement placing 5th in their time trial leading to Calpe’s Second A/B final of the day. Catching the stronger semifinal left the CRC girls in 4th, with a time that would have placed them 2nd in the other semi final. Putting the frustration behind them, Katie and Sofia rowed with power and precision down the course to claim first place in the B final with Calpe’s second top ten finish of the day.

On Saturday the sky had darkened and rain showers swept along the course. Siena Lee was back up fo WJ18 single scull event that proved even more competitive than the club event the previous day. Siena placed 18th in time trial for a C final slot where she placed 6th in a tightly contested race.

Stan Bielanowicz was then back for his second day of racing, this time in a composite crew with Julian Galea from neighbouring Gibraltarian Mediterranean Rowing Club (MRC) in the OJ18 pair. Showing their potential with a strong 4th position in the time trial - the relatively new pairing moved on to the A/B final where they placed 2nd as the expectation ramped up. Another quality field provided a tight race in the A final with Stan and Julian crossing the line in fifth. A very solid effort with the promise of more to come from this pairing.

Another relatively new CRC combination of Bella Martinelli and Maddie Roberts were competing in the JW16 double scull event just missed a C final by 0.5 seconds. In another typically close contest Maddie and Bella placed 6th as they pressed to the line, unable to find a way through the pack.

Dylan Reese and Luke Zammit then brought up another AB semi final for CRC in the OJ16 pair event, coming in at 12th. Looking to push their hardest in this A/B final to make an early impact, the pair suffered steering issues and a collision, which they could not recover from, finishing 6th. In their B final a cleaner run led to 5th place.

Finally the J16 and J18 female pairs from Friday combined in the JW18 coxless 4.

Sofia Charrington, Mika Zammit, Maia Norton and Katie Zammitt made a hard calculated push and by the 600m mark were clear of third place knowing that top two would avoid a repechage and secure a direct route to the A final. Both CRC and Glasgow Academy RC tested each other down to the line, with Glasgow just stealing first - leaving both crews set to compete again in the A final. Later that afternoon in the A final the CRC girls were clean off the start and eyed up the field, with a strong start from Wallingford leaving Calpe battling for third place. As the race progressed into the middle phase, CRC worked into a fierce rhythm moving the fight to Glasgow academy RC for second place. Determined to overturn the morning’s result, CRC relentlessly pressed past the Glasgow crew to the cheers of the supporting Calpe rowers on the bank. Although unable to catch the supreme Sir William’s Perkins school crew for first, the Calpe girls brought home Silver for their club by clear water, marking Calpes 10th medal in four years at the British club championships

On Sunday the schedule eased as CRC had the one entry- Thomas Zammitt and Stan Bielanowicz in the open club double scull, another high end competition. Frustrated after their time trial by missing out on a semi final by the slim margin of 0.1 seconds, another demonstration of how close racing was at this event, Stan and Tom went into the C final with savage intent, working through the crews and chasing down the leaders to come second by a half length in an extraordinary sprint finish.

As Monday dawned with heavier showers and the risk of lightning strikes, the last two CRC competitors prepared for battle.

Luke Zammit in the OJ15 single scull placed 29th from 66 rowers for an E final spot, in a highly competitive event where 30 rowers were eliminated straight after time trials.

Another close battle to the line saw Luke at the back of the close pack in 6th.

Last but never least, Luna Lee in the JW14 single scull stormed down the course in her time trial to a 5th place and another CRC A/ B semi final. After waiting patiently through the weekend for her time to compete, Luna produced a hard but composed finish to come 3rd in her semi final and secure another A final for CRC. The run up to the last race of the weekend for CRC was disrupted by sighting of a lightning strike that caused an immediate suspension of racing. With the threat of all racing being suspended, the rowers waited with baited breath until the announcement came for resumption of races. Finally Luna came down the course, giving everything she had against a very high quality field, and crossing the line in 6th place.

Noting the very high level of competition and record number of competitors, the CRC coaches were very happy with the efforts made by all of its rowers at all levels. CRC ultimately placed 29th out of 94 clubs in the overall rankings. Considering that a minimal senior CRC showing was present, this was a credit to the juniors and showed their quality.

CRC now looks forward to Summer recruitment to begin training future medalists. Anyone interested in becoming part of this successful team should email calrowclub@gibtelecom.net or message Leslie on 00 350 54 029 650

