Cricket and Darts stop all activities at Europa Sports Complex temporarily

Both the darts association and the cricket association have this Friday announced the suspension of all their matches and training at the Europa Sports Complex.

Both associations, who are currently located at the new Europa Sports Complex, have informed their members that the facilities are ‘out of bounds’ to its members until further notice.

The Gibraltar Government has earmarked the Europa Point Sports Complex as a field hospital and the Europa Retreat Centre as an isolation facility, as the GHA cancels non-urgent services in anticipation for an increase of coronavirus cases.

The facilities are still in use this weekend with both rugby still scheduled to play their u-me rugby league championship match this Saturday behind closed doors, and snooker hosting the BetVictor Gibraltar Open. The latter has seen restrictions on spectator attendance.

Darts has also suspended its leagues following the decision by Government to close bars after 8pm.