Cricket - ECL T-10 Round Up

The European Cricket Gibraltar T-10 Night Series kicked off this past weeks with action at the Europa Oval at Europa Point.

Now the home of Gibraltar Cricket the Europa Oval has seen once againt the T-10’s return after a successful outing last season.

The latest competition sees four teams competing with Rugby Cricket Club, Sloggers Cricket Club, Pirates Cricket Club and Entainers Cricket Club competing for this year’s title.

Crickey now takes on a new era with local cricket enthusiasts joined by an international audience as matches can be tuned into via the the European Cricket Network’s social channels. This adding extra spice to the gameplay and challenges for the players.

The series is already well underway with matches having been played during the past weeks.

A mix of results has seen all four teams picking up victories during the past weekends action.

Pirates edge the table with 14 points with all three other sides on 8 points according to the latest leaguetable provided by ECL.

Matches continued this weekend with further results to be published in the next editions of these sports pages, with the latest updated table also coming up.