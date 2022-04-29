Cricket Getting ready for internationals
Gibraltar Cricket will host the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery this weekend as the Gibraltar Premier League games take a break to prepare for forthcoming internationals. The presence of the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery team in Gibraltar has provided an opportunity for three matches to be played at the Europa Point Sport Complex over Friday and...
