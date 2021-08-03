Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Aug, 2021

Cricket holds ‘Summer Slam’ for youngsters

Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
3rd August 2021

The Cricket Summer Slam for children continued last week as part of the GSLA summer programme. The Europa Sports Complex was the venue for the Covid-friendly Summer Slam which saw children aged five and above enjoy all that cricket has to offer. The sessions which run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays every week until August 18...

Local News

Pandemic survey unearths core issues in Gibraltar’s health

Mon 2nd Aug, 2021

Local News

Tuition fees income triples as Uni of Gib edges towards self-sufficiency

Mon 2nd Aug, 2021

Local News

Gib deal possible despite ‘seemingly irreconcilable positions’, MEP says

Tue 3rd Aug, 2021

Local News

No issues with Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, Govt says

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

UK/Spain News

In two-pronged insults, Vox talks of ‘suffocating’ Gibraltar and attacks La Linea’s ‘Puigdemont of the south’

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

