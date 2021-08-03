Cricket holds ‘Summer Slam’ for youngsters
The Cricket Summer Slam for children continued last week as part of the GSLA summer programme. The Europa Sports Complex was the venue for the Covid-friendly Summer Slam which saw children aged five and above enjoy all that cricket has to offer. The sessions which run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays every week until August 18...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here