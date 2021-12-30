Cricket league will make return in Spring 2022

The Gibraltar Cricket Board have announced the return of its domestic league as from Spring 2022.

The announcement made this Wednesday via its social media pages invited teams to register for the 2022 Gibraltar Premier League.

The season is planned to commence in March, where “a draft will take place during a special event at the end of January bringing to life a new style and era of Cricket on the Rock” they announced.

The planned return of a domestic league in Gibraltar brings an end to the wait for a return of outdoors domestic cricket which has seen players playing in Spain in recent years and has seen the sport concerned over its future.

Delays in the completion of its facilities have been among one of the key areas which has kept the sport from making a return as expected much earlier.

The association has in the meantime successfully seen its indoor league launched with its national team also playing internationally.

Gibraltar will be represented next summer at the ICC 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup European Sub-Regional Qualifiers which will take place next June and July in Belgium.

Gibraltar have been drawn in Qualifier C - Group 1 containing Denmark, Belgium, and Hungary. Games for Qualifier C will take place between the 28th June and 4th July in Belgium.

The domestic league will provide a platform for players to bid for a place for selection.