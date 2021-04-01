Cricket looks towards its youngest

Gibraltar Cricket is back after having had to slow things down due to current global pandemic, but as cricket officials said “what better to start with the youngest age group we have, the 5 to 7 year olds.”

Weekly sessions which are split into two groups due to restrictions are run by four coaches with over 30 boys and girls already registered.

The sessions are headed by ECB Qualified Coaches Charles Harrison and Paul Edgeller.

Charles Harrison explained how it all started. "Last summer at the beach my son and a few of his friends got into playing at and they were loving it, I approached Paul and asked him if it were possible to have an allocation up at the new europa complex as I would be more than happy to run the session with the 4. He very quickly sorted out that for us and we got going. Little did we know that a few months later we would have over 30 boys and girls turning up. Our main objective is for kids to enjoy themselves, to come up have fun and slowly we will develop their cricket skills."

These sessions are introductory ones for kids to get the feel of the game before they move on into the age groups and progress throughout all the levels.

If you wish to have further information on these sessions please email us on Info@gibcricket.com.