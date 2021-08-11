Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Cricket opening the doors to larger demographic in sport

By Stephen Ignacio
11th August 2021

It was fast, exciting and fun. The juniors cricket summer sports programme Friday session has been coming closer to a target youth market as the sport continues to open the eyes of many youngsters as to the opportunities the sport can provide. Working alongside the GSLA Summer Sports Programme to continue to introducing more children...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man accused of brandishing knife in Main Street arrested

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

Juvenile accused of brandishing knife in town remanded

Tue 10th Aug, 2021

Features

Look for a dark place to enjoy Perseid Meteor Shower this week, Gibraltar Astronomical Society says

Tue 10th Aug, 2021

Local News

After years in Gibraltar, citizenship ceremony cements long felt identity

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Late equaliser for Lincoln Red Imps against Slovan Bratislava as they now aim for big prize-money

10th August 2021

Sports
Netball summer camp becomes first official sessions youngsters can look towards World Youth Championship

10th August 2021

Sports
Charni Ekanganene becomes latest addition to Saints squad

10th August 2021

Sports
GSLA Summer Sports Programme looks towards continuing changes into the future

10th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021