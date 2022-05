Cricket squad announced for Belgium

Gibraltar Cricket have announced their 14-man squad to represent Gibraltar in the forthcoming ‘ICC Men’s 2024 T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Group C Qualifier’ taking place in Belgium between the 28th June - 4th July.

The squad has been named as:-

Avinash Pai (C) - Lathbury Lightning

Kieron Ferrary (VC) - Med Vikings

Samarth Bodha - Med Vikings

Louis Bruce - Lathbury Lightning

Julian Freyone - Lathbury Lightning

Marc Gouws - Med Vikings

Charles Harrison - Calpe Giants

Richard Hatchman - Calpe Giants

Iain Latin - Hardings Hurricanes

Joseph Marples - Med Vikings

Kenroy Nestor - Hardings Hurricanes

Phil Raikes - Toft CC (UK)

Kayron Stagno - Med Vikings

Matthew Whelan - Lathbury Lightning

Head Coach - Christian Rocca

Team Manager - Richard Cunningham

Reserves -

Dave Robeson

Ryan Gonzalez

Ian Farrell

Gibraltar will head to Belgium for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

The ICC 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup European Sub-Regional Qualifiers see Gibraltar in Qualifier C - Group 1 containing Denmark, Belgium, and Hungary. Games for Qualifier C will take place between the 28th June and 4th July in Belgium.