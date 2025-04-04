Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cross-border cultural event explores shared history, paying tribute to Tito Benady and his work

Gibraltarian historian Tito Benady delivers an address at the 17th annual conference of the Instituto de Estudios Campgibraltareños, which this year paid tribute to his work. Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2025

Academics and researchers from both sides of the border came together in the Garrison Library on Friday for the start of a three-day series of historical talks organised by the Instituto de Estudios Campgibraltareños (IEG), of which Gibraltar is a founding member. This is the 17th edition of this annual conference and the fourth time...

