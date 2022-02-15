Cross-border groups take heart from Albares’ comments, but warn of dire impact of no-deal Brexit
A no-deal Brexit would be damaging for cross-border workers and businesses in the Campo and could prompt demonstrations at the border like “never seen before”. That was the stark message from the cross-border workers’ association ASCTEG yesterday, as it underscored the deep unease felt in the Campo at the prospect of a non-negotiated outcome to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here