Cross-border law enforcement cooperation is vital to keeping Gibraltar safe
Cooperating with Spain on defence and law enforcement is crucial to keeping Gibraltar safe, the Governor said. Gibraltar’s geographic position overlooking the Strait of Gibraltar means this community has a role to play in a strategically important region where transnational crime is commonplace. “If we don't cooperate with Spain on security and law enforcement, the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here