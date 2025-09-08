Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Sep, 2025

Local News

Cross-party UK parliamentarians to visit Gibraltar for National Day

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2025

A cross-party delegation of members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords will arrive in Gibraltar for National Day on a working visit.

The group will be briefed by the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister on current affairs, including the proposed Gibraltar treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union. The MPs and peers will also take part in a number of National Day events, including the political rally at Casemates.

The delegation will be led by the Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Gibraltar, Amanda Martin MP, and will include representatives from the Labour Party, the Conservative Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Ulster Unionists and Crossbenchers.

The visiting parliamentarians are Amanda Martin MP (Labour), APGG Chair, Matt Bishop MP (Labour), Martin Vickers MP (Conservative), Lord Brady (Conservative), Baroness Hooper (Conservative), Lord Kempsell (Conservative), Edward Morello MP (Liberal Democrats), Lord Rogan (Ulster Unionist Party) and Baroness Butler-Sloss (Crossbencher).

In addition, former Conservative MP and former chair of the APPG Sir Bob Neill will be formally awarded the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar by the Deputy Mayor today.

