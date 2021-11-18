Crucial Compliance Cup this weekend
Buccaneers secured top of the table this past weekend with what was a surprising and convincing victory over fellow rivals DHL Europa Stormers. Few would have expected the scoreline following last season’s combative clashes between the two. A 56-6 victory left little doubt as to who had dominated play and come out as victors. Danny...
