Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

‘Crucial’ to keep 1.5C temperature limit goal alive, warns chief scientist

A replica of Cop26 summit's main UN negotiation stage, carrying activists dressed as world leaders, is half-sunk in the Clyde Canal during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Pic by Andrew Milligan

By Press Association
9th November 2021

By Emily Beament, PA Environment Correspondent

It is crucial that the goal to limit temperature rises to 1.5C is kept alive, Sir Patrick Vallance has warned.

Speaking at Cop26, the Government’s chief scientific adviser said the goal, which aims to limit the most dangerous impacts of global warming, is not negotiable, although he acknowledged it will be very tough to meet.

His comments came after he told the BBC that climate change is a bigger problem than Covid-19 because of its overall effect on humanity, warning that “if this is not stopped, this will be a bigger, bigger challenge to the way we live and lives will be lost”.

Before the climate talks in Glasgow, Sir Patrick joined other leading scientific advisers from around the world in calling on leaders to take urgent action to limit warming to 1.5C.

A statement signed by nearly 40 chief scientists and equivalents said it is still possible to curb temperature rises to 1.5C, but only with steep reductions in global emissions by 2030 and reducing them to zero overall by 2050.

In a press conference at Cop26, Sir Patrick said: “It’s crucial that the 1.5C is kept alive. I don’t think this is a negotiable thing. It has to happen.”

He pointed to announcements that have been made by countries in the 10 days at the Cop26 conference so far, including on curbing methane emissions, on deforestation and funding for agricultural innovation.

“These are all important steps in the right direction. I hope we will see more over the course of this week,” he said.

“This is tough, 1.5C is really tough, it’s not an easy target.”

He said lessons can be learned from the way Covid-19 had to be dealt with, pointing out that science and innovation had to come up with solutions and humanity needed to pull together to take decisions to tackle the crisis.

Sir Patrick, who has previously warned that tackling climate change will require behavioural changes such as eating less meat and flying less, as well as green technology, warned of the need to make behaviour change the easy choice.

“Behaviour change is part of this, and some of that is down to what we do as individuals and some of it is what needs to happen to make things easier for us.

“We can’t assume it’s going to be dramatic personal behaviour change that’s going to be the solution to this unless we make some way to of making that easier so that the green choice is actually the easy choice,” he said.

His comments come as negotiators continue to discuss efforts to increase ambition on climate change to meet the globally agreed goal to try to limit temperature rises to 1.5C, beyond which the worst impacts of rising seas, storms, droughts, crop failures and floods will be felt.

The latest national plans by countries for action on cutting emissions this decade still overall leave the world far off track.

So negotiators are attempting to thrash out a “cover decision” from Glasgow, setting out how countries will close the gap between the plans to cut emissions in this decade and what is needed to avoid temperature rises of more than 1.5C, but how ambitious that will be remains to be decided.

Most Read

Features

Filming for ‘The Mount 2’ begins

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Frontex completes trial of new automated system tested at Gibraltar border

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

GHA disciplinary board dismisses misconduct case against Dr Cassaglia

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Government set to announce mandatory Covid-19 jabs for NHS staff

9th November 2021

UK/Spain News
US reopens borders to UK travellers

8th November 2021

UK/Spain News
UK a ‘long way’ from thinking about a Covid winter lockdown – expert

8th November 2021

UK/Spain News
Companies that do not go green ‘will become collateral damage of net zero’

8th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021