Cruise liner, no passengers, due in Gibraltar today

The cruise liner Viking Sea will be carrying out a technical call in Gibraltar today to refuel and replenish supplies.

A statement from the Gibraltar Port Authority said this is not a cruise call, in line with the Government’s Covid-19 safety measures and there are no passengers on board the cruise liner.

The GPA said no crew members from the cruise liner will be allowed to disembark from the vessel and no shore-based staff will be permitted to go on board during the short stay.