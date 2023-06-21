Cruz Herrera, the hidden artist
By Maria Jesus Corrales Much has been written about the prolific artist José Cruz Herrera (1890-1972) but, surprisingly, there is a vast amount of information that is not commonly known. For example, a significant portion of his more than 4000 paintings have been locked away in private collections and never displayed to the public. While...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here