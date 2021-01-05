Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Jan, 2021

Features

Cultural competitions for children and young people

By Chronicle Staff
5th January 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services is holding two competitions, an art competition and a short story competition, for children and young people aged from School Years 2 to 13.

The competition will be held fortnightly until the social lockdown is lifted.

This initiative is aimed at those young people who are either staying at home or are attending the educational set ups in school.

Art competition entrants can submit up to two original works.

Entries must be submitted electronically and must be accompanied by the appropriate entry form. The prize for the winning entry in each category is a £50 art supplies voucher.

Short story competition entrants can also submit up to two original works. Entries must be submitted electronically and must be accompanied by the appropriate entry form. The prize for the winning entry in each category is a £50 book voucher from Amazon.

The categories are school years 2 to 4, school years 5 to 7, school years 8 to 10 and school years 11 to 13.
Stories should not exceed 750 words in all categories.

Entry forms and full conditions are available online from Gibraltar Cultural Services.

For any enquiry or to submit entries, please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services, City Hall, Gibraltar, or Tel: 200 67236 or e-mail: info@culture.gi.

The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday, January 22.

