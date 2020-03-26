Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Culture in the home today

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA continue with the programme of events featured online daily as from 10am. The programme aims to support the community offering entertainment, education and information.

The online programme is a daytime service, providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives. The general public can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi
websites as well as their social media portals including Facebook.

TODAY
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am GAMPA performance
12noon Gibtalks 2015 featuring Mary Chiappe
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Kathryn Temple and Bakhtiar Amin
.

Most Read

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Friday Night Live Safe Edition with Gibraltar musicians in London

26th March 2020

Features
GBC revises programming due to Covid-19

26th March 2020

Features
Today in history by Tommy Finlayson

26th March 2020

Features
Xbox announces free educational Minecraft content for children in lockdown

26th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020