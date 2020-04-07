Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Culture in the home today

By Chronicle Staff
7th April 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA continue with the programme of events featured online daily as from 10am. The programme aims to support the community offering entertainment, education and information.

The online programme is a daytime service, providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives. The general public can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi websites as well as their social media portals including Facebook.

TODAY
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library Live
10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children
11am Surianne Dalmedo – Dress Up and Sing
12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Yalta Pons
2pm 2015 Mario Finlayson Art Exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

Most Read

Local News

Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Local News

BA maintains ‘lifeline’ air link to Gib

Sat 4th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The week of culture just gets better and better

7th April 2020

Features
Kim’s top reads book review

7th April 2020

Features
WHO calls on greater investment into nurses

7th April 2020

Features
‘As an artist I cannot fail but be moved by this catastrophe’ - Artists in isolation

7th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020