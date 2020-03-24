Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Mar, 2020

Culture in the home today

By Chronicle Staff
24th March 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA continue with the programme of events featured online daily as from 10am.

The programme aims to support the community offering entertainment, education and information.

The online programme is a daytime service, providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives. The general public can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi
websites as well as their social media portals including Facebook.

TODAY
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am ‘Cosmos’ Exhibition by Victor Quintanilla at GEMA
12noon Gibtalks 2015 featuring Daniel Feetham
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Nalanie Chellaram and Molly Bedingfield

