Culture reopens cautiously to public events
Cultural public events will return for the first time since the pandemic began, with Gibraltar Cultural Services taking cautious steps to resume shows. Ticketed events like the Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians, the Gibraltar International Drama Festival and the Gibraltar International Dance Festival will be returning for the first time in over a year. Although...
