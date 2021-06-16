Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Curbing driving and promoting cycling ‘a fine balance’, Daryanani says

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
16th June 2021

‘People prefer to use cars’, Transport Minister Vijay Daryanani said, as he acknowledged Gibraltar’s cycling aims will become a reality when the right balance is struck between motorists and cyclists. Tight roads, a motorist culture and the need for infrastructure are some of the challenges posed when changing the local transportation landscape. This was highlighted...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

UN reminded of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, as UK acknowledges Spain’s ‘pragmatism’ on Rock’s post-Brexit future

Mon 14th Jun, 2021

Local News

International Driving Permits not needed in Spain, Govt says

Tue 15th Jun, 2021

Local News

Four new Covid cases detected over long weekend

Tue 15th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Potential British or Irish club opponents for Gibraltar clubs in ECL second round

16th June 2021

Sports
Women’s national squad prepares for June internationals

16th June 2021

Features
GAMPA goes ‘Back to the 90s’ in newest show

15th June 2021

Features
Local launch for ‘Whiskey with Angels’

15th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021